Peoples Bank KS Buys New Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 469,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,581. The company has a market cap of $842.74 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

