Peoples Bank KS Buys Shares of 2,000 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 43.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,032 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

IP stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

