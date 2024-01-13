Peoples Bank KS Buys Shares of 866 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

