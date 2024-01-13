Peoples Bank KS Invests $164,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.54.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

