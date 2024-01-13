Peoples Bank KS Invests $43,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $237.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.96. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

