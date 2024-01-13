Peoples Bank KS Invests $45,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

