Peoples Bank KS Invests $46,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

