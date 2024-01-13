Peoples Bank KS Invests $75,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wendy’s by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

