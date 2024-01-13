Peoples Bank KS Invests $88,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,397,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,015,000 after acquiring an additional 266,211 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $37.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

