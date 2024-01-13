Peoples Bank KS Makes New $112,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.7% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

DE opened at $386.51 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

