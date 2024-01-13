Peoples Bank KS Makes New $37,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

