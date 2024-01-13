Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,733,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,549 shares of company stock worth $13,909,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,539,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

