Peoples Bank KS Purchases Shares of 1,000 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

