Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after buying an additional 931,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.