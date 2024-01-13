Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

