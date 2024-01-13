Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

