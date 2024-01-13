PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,202. The company has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

