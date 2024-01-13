Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,373,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

