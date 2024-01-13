Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 754,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,764. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

