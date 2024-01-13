Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.15. 267,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,240. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $246.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average is $223.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.