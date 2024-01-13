Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 94.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 57,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 197,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,599. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

