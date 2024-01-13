Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,052 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 262.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 396.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.08. 355,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,629. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

