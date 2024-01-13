Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $162.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,173. The firm has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.20.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

