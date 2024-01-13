Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $91.98. 5,641,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,544. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

