Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMP traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $376.40. 354,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

