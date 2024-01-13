Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,784. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

