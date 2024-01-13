Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.16. 5,003,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.86 and a 200-day moving average of $434.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

