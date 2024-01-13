Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 105.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 206,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 106,124 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.70. 30,373,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.