Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,410 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.2 %

Snowflake stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.26. 4,982,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.36. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,065 shares of company stock valued at $102,830,906. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

