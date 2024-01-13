Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. 196,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,118. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.