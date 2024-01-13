Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

NYSE:CI traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,668. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

