Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,371 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 105.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,202. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

