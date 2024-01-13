Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 660.13 and a beta of 0.73. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

