Persistence (XPRT) Market Capitalization Hits $85.16 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $85.16 million and $653,406.42 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

