P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.53

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $13.00. P&F Industries shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $41.47 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.36.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.08%.

P&F Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P&F Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. P&F Industries’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in P&F Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in P&F Industries by 26.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in P&F Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

