Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 29.9% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 163,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 130,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 30,373,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

