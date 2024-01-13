Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.04. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 5,180 shares changing hands.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

