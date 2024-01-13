Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $95.27. 3,593,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,659. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

