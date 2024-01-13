Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.0 %

PSX stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.