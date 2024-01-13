PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.77

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.77 and traded as low as $12.45. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 158,705 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 76,041 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 590,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 35.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 348,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 90,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 31,455 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

