PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.77

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.77 and traded as low as $12.45. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 158,705 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
