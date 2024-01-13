Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,968,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $107,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.66.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,388 shares of company stock worth $3,337,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

