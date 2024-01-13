Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bank First from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $842.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39. Bank First has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bank First during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank First by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

