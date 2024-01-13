Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Plexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.