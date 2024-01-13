Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI remained flat at $10.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,853. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 4,688.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

