Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 9,880,532 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 1,740,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.10).

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market cap of £16.19 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform. Its research equipment includes HPX hyperpolarizer, HPX measurement station, HPX gas manifold, chest coil, and dose delivery bags.

