PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $14.56 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00167902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00015349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009482 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002281 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

