PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $155.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

