PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

