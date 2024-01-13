Prometeus (PROM) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00013582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $112.24 million and $2.08 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

