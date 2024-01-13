ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Holdings Increased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,006 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 4.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC owned 0.91% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $567,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ remained flat at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,924,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277,432. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

